Cohen Milstein, Robbins Geller To Lead Booz Allen Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Two union pension funds represented by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP were picked by a Virginia federal judge Tuesday to lead a proposed class action against Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. over allegedly fraudulent statements ahead of its disclosure that it was under federal investigation.



The Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association Local 831 Compensation Accrual Fund and the Employer-Teamsters Locals Numbers 175 & 505 Pension Trust Fund told the court that they lost a combined $82,000 when the consulting and...

