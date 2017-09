IP Is An Investment, Bridgestone Says In $16M Panama Row

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Tire maker Bridgestone has asked international arbitrators to dismiss Panama's objections that its trademark protecting its name does not amount to an investment there, telling a tribunal that it has standing to seek upward of $16 million in compensation after the country’s high court held that Bridgestone's efforts to enforce its intellectual property rights pushed out a local rival.



Bridgestone Licensing Services Inc. and Bridgestone Americas Inc. told arbitrators with the International Centre for Dispute Resolution that its intellectual property rights regarding its trademarked name, and...

To view the full article, register now.