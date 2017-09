GrubHub Driver Kicks Off ‘Gig Economy’ Pay Trial In Calif.

Law360, San Francisco (September 5, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A GrubHub delivery driver’s attorney told a California federal judge at the start of a bench trial Tuesday that the company shorted his pay by mislabeling him as an independent contractor, saying the suit “may well be the first trial in which a court, at least in California, is addressing the issue.”



Both sides spent Tuesday’s opening arguments making their cases to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley about whether GrubHub Inc. exercised control over named plaintiff Raef Lawson under the factors laid out in the California...

