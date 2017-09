Kona Beer Drinkers Can Proceed With Trimmed Labeling Suit

Law360, San Francisco (September 5, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday trimmed a putative class action alleging Kona Brewing Co.’s parent company misleads buyers into thinking mainland-brewed beer is actually from Hawaii, allowing the suit to proceed and emphasizing that the tropical islands are “a state as well as a state of mind."



U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman tossed breach of express and implied warranty claims as well as injunctive relief but left the bulk of the suit intact, rejecting the beer maker's arguments that the statements at issue are nonactionable...

