Flood Victims Hit Houston, Harris County With Action

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Four Houston victims of floods following Hurricane Harvey hit the city and the Harris County Flood Control District on Sunday with a putative class action in Texas state court, claiming that the county deliberately released water from two reservoirs that flooded homes and businesses in the area.



The suit also claims that the city and county failed to adequately prepare the reservoirs for the possibility of flooding while allowing unmitigated development in the area around the reservoirs.



“Each had known for years the condition of the...

