NY Health Worker Fired For Whistleblowing, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An upstate New York health care provider and its medical director fired an employee for informing the U.S. Office of Attorney General and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of illegal practices at the provider's facilities, the former employee claimed Friday in New York federal court.



During her employment with Upstate Physician Services PC, practice manager Jessica Merola said she noticed illegal practices by staff, including harassing patients to sell medication, stealing prescription pads and submitting false claims. Merola was ultimately fired in December after reporting the illegal activity to the OAG...

