ARB Affirms Dismissal Of H-2B Suit Against Carnival Co.

Law360, Miami (September 5, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Administrative Review Board has affirmed an administrative law judge's decision to toss a U.S. Department of Labor enforcement case against a carnival operator alleging violations in petitions filed under the H-2B temporary worker program.



In a decision issued Aug. 16, the ARB said Administrative Law Judge Daniel F. Solomon did not err when he dismissed the case against carnival operator Strates Shows Inc. without prejudice. The action concerned Strates compliance with the terms of the I-129 petitions for temporary nonimmigrant workers.



Strates had appealed the...

