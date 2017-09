Chinese Co. Says Online Travel Row Must Be Arbitrated

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Chinese airline, hospitality, travel and shipping conglomerate and various related entities asked a California federal court on Friday to force former minority shareholders of a failed online travel agency to arbitrate their dispute over the company's downfall, citing several mandatory arbitration clauses.



HNA Group (International) Co. Ltd., Travana Inc. board members Shi Lei and Charles Mobus and another HNA entity told the court that the lawsuit, originally filed in state court in July by AirTourist Holdings LLC and two former corporate officers of Travana, is...

