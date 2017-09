Fake Architect Busted In 'Operation Vandelay' Gets Prison

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT) -- An upstate New York man whose crimes imitated art when he pretended to be an architect like a character from the "Seinfeld" television series will serve up to seven years in state prison for defrauding construction companies, cities and others, according to a statement from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office on Tuesday.



Sentencing for Paul J. Newman, who pled guilty in June to six felony counts across three upstate New York counties in a case the state attorney general's office has dubbed "Operation Vandelay...

To view the full article, register now.