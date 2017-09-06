Latham Nabs Privacy, Cybersecurity Pro In San Francisco
Michael Rubin has joined the firm's Litigation & Trial department and its Information Law, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity group, bringing a practice centered around tackling complex multidistrict and class action litigation, handling regulatory investigations and providing strategic counseling to major players and emerging companies alike, according to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login