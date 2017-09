LA Attys Take The Air Out Of 'Baby Jet' Squabble

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- After Brian Kabateck and Mark Geragos traded barbs publicly last week over a shared private jet, the two prominent Los Angeles attorneys have agreed to handle their $10 million dispute out of court, according to a filing in state court Tuesday.



Kabateck, founder of plaintiffs firm Kabateck Brown Kellner LLP, and Geragos, defense attorney to the rich and famous at Geragos & Geragos PC, squared off over a private jet they’d bought together after Geragos allegedly cut off Kabateck’s access to it, costing Kabateck what he...

To view the full article, register now.