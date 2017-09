Class Cert. Granted In ERISA Suit Against Deutsche Bank

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of participants of a Deutsche Bank Americas Holding Corp. 401(k) plan in a suit accusing the bank of mismanaging the plan in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.



U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield allowed the ERISA case to move forward as a class action on behalf of participants and beneficiaries of the Deutsche Bank Matched Savings Plan after Dec. 21, 2009, whose individual accounts suffered losses. The judge wrote that the lead plaintiffs...

