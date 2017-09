Starbucks, NY Cafe Settle 'Unicorn Frappuccino' TM Row

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Starbucks and the small Brooklyn cafe that accused the coffee giant of stealing the name and concept for its “Unicorn Frappuccino” settled a trademark lawsuit for an undisclosed amount, according to documents filed in New York federal court Tuesday.



Montauk Juice Factory Inc., the parent company of The End, a single shop in the trendy Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, filed an infringement lawsuit in May, demanding $10 million and claiming the rainbow beverage Starbucks Corporation launched in April is a copycat of the colorful “Unicorn Latte”...

To view the full article, register now.