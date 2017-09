Jury Awards Steinbeck Heir $13M Over Film Deal Shenanigans

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found late Tuesday that John Steinbeck’s daughter-in-law intentionally lied about her stake in the late author’s works to sabotage movie deals for “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden” arranged by Steinbeck’s stepdaughter, and awarded the stepdaughter $13.15 million, including punitive damages.



After only a few hours of deliberation following a weeklong trial in downtown Los Angeles, the jury returned on Tuesday evening with a verdict in favor of Waverly Scott Kaffaga, the daughter of Steinbeck’s late wife, Elaine Anderson Steinbeck, on...

