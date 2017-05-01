Pa. Urges 3rd Circ. To Junk $50M Casino Fee Repayment Bid

Law360, Philadelphia (September 6, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit was urged in a brief on Tuesday to uphold a decision that nixed a bid by the bankrupt developer of a failed Philadelphia casino project to recoup a $50 million licensing fee paid to the state.



The commonwealth argued that Philadelphia Entertainment & Development Partners LP, which claimed during bankruptcy proceedings that the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board had fraudulently kept the fee even after revoking the casino license, had understood the risk that it could lose its investment in the ultimately ill-fated project....

