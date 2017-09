Starbucks Scores Early Out In Investor Suit Over EU Taxes

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has granted Starbucks Corp.'s bid to toss a proposed shareholder class action over a European Commission probe into alleged tax-dodging corporate activity, saying Starbucks isn't accused of any wrongdoing but that the investors can try again to show company board members had acted in bad faith.



U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones on Tuesday granted Starbucks' motion to dismiss lead plaintiff David V. Myers' case, finding that although the investors had standing to pursue their suit, the coffee giant acted within its...

To view the full article, register now.