Impax To Pay $4.8M To End 'Fax-Blasting' Suit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Impax Laboratories Inc. will pay $4.8 million to end a proposed class action alleging it sent "blasts" of unsolicited faxes advertising a low-cost alternative to Mylan's EpiPen, according to a Tuesday filing in Alabama federal court.



Alabama-based pharmacy Family Medicine Pharmacy LLC, which brought the suit, said Impax has agreed to pay $4.8 million to a proposed class of people who, since Dec. 1, 2013, have allegedly received an unsolicited fax from the company advertising its epinephrine auto-injector, a treatment for severe allergic reactions....

