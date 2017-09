NY Cab Drivers Slam Uber's Bid To Slash Wage Suit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT) -- New York drivers in a proposed wage-and-hour class and collective action seeking to have Uber classify them as employees rather than independent contractors told a federal judge Tuesday that they have properly asserted spread-of-hours pay and “illegal kickbacks” claims.



The drivers, most of whom drive taxicabs as well as for Uber, fired back at Uber Technologies Inc.’s recent request to dismiss for good individual driver Diogenes Carrasco’s spread of hours and illegal kickbacks claims, telling U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein that the ride-hailing giant mistakenly...

