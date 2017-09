Investment Fund Fraudster Asks For 1 Year Max In Prison

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- An investment fund manager who pled guilty to securities and wire fraud amid charges of operating a $96 million Ponzi scheme with his brother-in-law said Tuesday he is now a “very different man” and requested no more than a year and a day in prison.



Brian R. Callahan noted in his 60-page sentencing memorandum that his wrongful conduct related narrowly to “his failure to disclose material facts” and that he denied he ran a Ponzi scheme. But he told the New York federal court that he...

