Cos. Facing 'Rent-A-Vet' Trial Ask For Stay In FCA Suit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A construction contractor Tuesday asked a California federal judge to stay a False Claims Act suit alleging it orchestrated an $11.8 million “rent-a-vet” scheme, pending the outcome of a related criminal trial scheduled for November.



A&D General Contracting Inc. and its president Andrew Otero said civil proceedings related to allegations they conspired with the owners of Action Telecom Inc. to illegitimately land government contracts set aside for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses could implicate their Fifth Amendment rights in a parallel criminal proceeding.



The federal government filed...

