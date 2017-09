Menendez Bribery Trial Offers Competing Takes On Friendship

Law360, Newark (September 6, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Attorneys cast competing images of Sen. Bob Menendez's relationship with Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen on Wednesday when their bribery trial kicked off in New Jersey federal court, with a prosecutor saying Menendez sold his Senate seat for a luxurious lifestyle and defense counsel arguing that the two men exchanged gifts as part of their longtime friendship.



Over a seven-year period, the Democratic U.S. senator allegedly took steps to influence executive branch officials on Melgen's behalf in exchange for receiving private jet rides, vacations, campaign contributions and...

