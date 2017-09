15 States Sue Trump In Effort To Stop DACA Rollback

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Fifteen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration Tuesday in New York federal court in an effort to keep it from rolling back the deportation protection program for young immigrants known as DACA, claiming the move was partially spurred by a “discriminatory motive.”



Just a day after the Trump administration said it was phasing out the program, New York, Massachusetts, Washington and other states filed a lawsuit against the administration seeking to stop it from rescinding the policy, known as Deferred Action for...

