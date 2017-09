Scientific Games Loses Bid To End Rival's Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has denied Scientific Games Corp.'s attempt to toss Shuffle Tech International LLC’s remaining claim in an antitrust suit accusing Scientific of perpetrating a years-long fraud that let it illegally monopolize the card shuffler industry, saying another judge’s ruling in a related case didn’t support Scientific’s bid.



U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly on Friday denied Scientific Games' motion for summary judgment seeking to dismiss Shuffle Tech's claim that Scientific and a subsidiary used the enforcement of its patents to defraud the U.S....

To view the full article, register now.