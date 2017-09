Facebook Investors Fight To Keep Suit Over Video Metrics

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The investors suing Facebook Inc. over an allegedly deceptive video advertising metric urged a California federal court Tuesday not to toss their suit against the social media giant, pushing back on the company’s claim that the error in the calculation of the metric wasn’t fraud but merely a mistake.



The investors told the court that their complaint had adequately alleged facts to establish Facebook’s top executives were highly focused on video advertising and could not have flubbed the calculation of the “Average Duration of Video Viewed,”...

