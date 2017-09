South Dakota Tribe Fears Losing $5M With New Gambling Rule

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe in South Dakota said Wednesday that it will oppose the state Commission on Gaming's proposed rule that could allow the tribe’s former pari-mutuel betting business to escape payment of a $5 million fine that the Eighth Circuit has upheld.



The tribe also raised the issue in an August letter to South Dakota’s Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, saying the Gaming Commission’s removal of a requirement for certain electronic wagering businesses to use a bank located in South Dakota will help Bettor Racing...

