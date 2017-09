Oracle Refuses To Arbitrate Wage Fight, Ex-Worker Says

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A former Oracle sales representative is asking a California federal judge to force the computer technology giant into arbitration, saying the company has refused to cooperate with the JAMS process after the representative dropped a $150 million putative class action bringing wage claims over allegedly unpaid commissions.



Marcella Johnson voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit alleging unpaid commission and wage law violations after Oracle America Inc. produced a mandatory arbitration agreement. Though Johnson filed an arbitration demand with JAMS, as the agreement required, she now claims Oracle has...

To view the full article, register now.