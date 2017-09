Record Cos. Block German Site From Ripping YouTube Audio

Law360, San Francisco (September 6, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday ordered a popular Germany-based website to stop ripping audio from YouTube music videos to create free downloadable MP3s after the website cut a confidential deal to end a copyright infringement suit against it brought by three major record companies.



U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. granted a Sept. 1 request for a stipulated judgment and permanent injunction against PMD Technologie UG filed by plaintiffs Universal Music Group, Warner Bros. Records Inc., Sony Music Entertainment and their affiliated record labels. The...

