9th Circ. Gives No Deference To DOL On Tip-Credit Guidance

By Vin Gurrieri

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor deserves no deference for its 2016 administrative guidance over whether employers can claim a tip credit for certain nontipped duties an employee may perform, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying the agency attempted to “create de facto a new regulation” while also acknowledging that the ruling creates a split with the Eighth Circuit.

A divided Ninth Circuit panel issued its ruling in a consolidated group of nine cases in which servers and bartenders accused various venues like P.F. Chang’s and IHOP...
Case Information

Case Title

Alec Marsh v. J. Alexander's LLC


Case Number

15-15791

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

April 21, 2015

Case Title

Crystal Sheehan v. Romulus Inc.


Case Number

15-15794

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

April 21, 2015

Case Title

Silvia Alarcon v. Arriba Enterprises Inc.


Case Number

15-16561

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

August 7, 2015

Case Title

Sarosha Hogan, et al v. American Multi-Cinema, Inc.


Case Number

15-16659

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

August 20, 2015

Case Title

Nathan Llanos v. P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc


Case Number

16-15003

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

January 4, 2016

Case Title

Kristen Romero v. P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc


Case Number

16-15004

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

January 4, 2016

Case Title

Andrew Fields v. P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc


Case Number

16-15005

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3710 Fair Labor Standards Act

Date Filed

January 4, 2016

