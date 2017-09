Texas Trial Atty Duo Launch New Boutique Firm

Law360, Houston (September 7, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Two notable Dallas attorneys announced Wednesday that they have launched a new boutique, Hamilton Wingo LLP, that one of its name partners said he intends to build into “the best trial firm in the United States.”



Chris Hamilton, who left Standly Hamilton after 12 years to launch the new venture with personal injury attorney Paul Wingo, told Law360 on Thursday that while that goal is ambitious, he doesn't believe it's unrealistic. He said to “take it to the next level” he felt he needed to leave...

