5th Circ. Tames NLRB Approach To Workplace Conduct Rules

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT) -- “But we don’t have a union in our shop!”



That is the reaction of many nonunionized employers when their employment lawyer warns them about the National Labor Relations Board and how it may try to enforce the National Labor Relations Act, 29 U.S.C. § 151 et seq., against them. Oftentimes to their surprise, Section 7 of the NLRA guarantees all employees — including nonunionized employees — the right to act collectively for their mutual aid or protection, such as to improve the terms and conditions of...

To view the full article, register now.