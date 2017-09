GAO Dismisses Protest Over Attack System Contract to L3

Law360, Washington (September 7, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has shot down bid protests from The Boeing Co. and Bombardier Inc. over an Air Force contract for an electronic attack system awarded to L3 Technologies Inc., rejecting the companies’ claim that the Air Force improperly failed to hold a competitive bidding process for an aircraft to carry the weapons system.



The GAO rejected Bombardier and Boeing’s claims that the Air Force violated the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017 when it directed L3 to use Gulfstream’s G550 aircraft to...

