Fiat Seeks To Trim Emissions Claims From Investors' Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has urged a New York federal judge to again toss emissions-related allegations by investors accusing executives of falsely stating Chrysler vehicles didn’t contain “defeat devices” in an effort to inflate share prices, arguing the investors still haven’t proven company officials knew about the software.



Fiat noted Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman dismissed emissions-related claims last month because the shareholders hadn’t proven “high-level” Fiat officials knew they were violating emissions regulations and argued the investors have failed to do so...

