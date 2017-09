Mass. Court Revives Defamation Suit Against Attys

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state appellate court Thursday revived a defamation suit by a former employee at an investment firm against the firm and two Greenberg Traurig attorneys who represented it, saying that the trial judge was not wrong to dismiss the case, but that the case should be reconsidered under a recently updated standard.



James Dever will have a second chance to argue that his case against his former employer, Moors & Cabot Investments Inc., two of its employees, and two Greenberg Traurig lawyers does not violate...

