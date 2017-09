NJ Country Club Owner Gets Prison For Tax Evasion

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The co-owner of a private New Jersey country club was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for dodging taxes on $3.8 million in income, despite his pleas for probation due to ailing health, no prior criminal record and exemplary citizenship.



U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp imposed the sentence on Gary S. Beshara, 66, of Staten Island, New York, in federal court in Trenton, where he previously pled guilty to failing to report a portion of the country club’s income for...

To view the full article, register now.