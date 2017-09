Promoter Balks At Pitcher's Victoria's Secret Tix Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (September 7, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A London-based event promoter pushed a Pennsylvania state court judge Wednesday to end a suit by former Philadelphia Phillies ace Cole Hamels, now with the Texas Rangers, that alleges he and his wife were stiffed out of tickets to a Victoria’s Secret fashion show after forking over thousands for a VIP package.



Mini Vohra of Cornucopia Entertainment Ltd. argued that her failure to come through on a promise to get the couple into the 2015 event in New York City does not qualify as fraud, saying...

