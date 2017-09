Way Cleared For Colo. Town’s Broadband Ballot Proposal

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state judge has waved forward ballot language that could give the city of Fort Collins permission to set up its own municipal telecommunications utility, despite a challenge to the legality of the ballot item.



Colorado District Court Judge Thomas French signed an order on Monday approving the language for the ballot item that could ultimately authorize the city to offer broadband at competitive prices to its residents. The item will now appear on the local ballot in November.



In August, resident Eric Sutherland filed...

