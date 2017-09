Citing Escobar, 2nd Circ. Remands Wells Fargo FCA Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Former bankers alleging Wells Fargo lied to regulators to obtain a bailout had their case returned to trial court Wednesday, after the Second Circuit said the False Claims Act complaint should be reviewed under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Escobar standard.



Paul Bishop and Robert Kraus allege that Wells Fargo & Co. and its predecessors violated the FCA when telling the Federal Reserve that the banks were not breaking any laws, to get access to a cash lifeline during the financial crisis. The suit had been thrown...

To view the full article, register now.