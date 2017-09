App Buyers Ask High Court To Decline Apple Monopoly Row

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 7, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to review the Ninth Circuit's January decision reviving allegations that Apple Inc. illegally monopolized the market for iPhone apps, saying they, not developers, paid inflated prices because of the company’s actions.



Apple has argued that the appeal’s court was wrong because app developers would be the true victims of the alleged scheme, and therefore they are the only ones who can seek antitrust damages from the company, but Apple’s legal theory entails a rewrite...

