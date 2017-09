Saveri Firm Wins Fight Over Titanium MDL Referral Fee

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 8, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Joseph Saveri Law Firm Inc. is not obligated to give Criden & Love PA $1.2 million in fees for referring a plaintiff in multidistrict litigation accusing titanium dioxide producers of price-fixing, a Maryland federal judge ruled Thursday.



Though Criden & Love referred Isaac Industries Inc. to Joseph Saveri while he was at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Saveri was not subject to a referral agreement between Criden & Love and Lieff Cabraser after leaving the firm, and no new agreement with Saveri was established, implied...

To view the full article, register now.