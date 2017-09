Discovery Raising Debt To Help Fund $14.6B Scripps Buy

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Discovery Communications Inc. on Thursday filed for a bond offering that will help fund its $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., the latest of several corporate issuers to tap debt markets this week.



Maryland-based Discovery did not reveal pricing terms as of Thursday afternoon, saying in a regulatory filing that its offering will consist of one or more series of fixed-rate and floating-rate notes. The company said proceeds, along with other debt financing and borrowings, will be used to help fund its $14.6 billion...

