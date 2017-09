Gas, Food Chains Hit With Ill. Biometric Privacy Suits

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A pair of Illinois residents have launched the latest putative class actions under the state's unique biometric privacy law, alleging in separate suits that restaurant chain Wow Bao unlawfully uses customers' facial biometrics to verify purchases at its self-order kiosks and that gas station operator Speedway illegally gathers employees' fingerprints.



In complaints filed Tuesday in the Cook County Circuit Court, plaintiffs Regina Morris and Christopher Howe claim that Wow Bao and Speedway, along with their parents companies, disregard consumers' and employees' rights under Illinois' Biometric Information...

