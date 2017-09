Fraud Convictions Vacated Over Juror's Call To ADA Friend

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit vacated a pair of government contractors’ fraud convictions on Thursday, saying a Tennessee federal judge ought to have held a hearing after a juror admitted to calling an acquaintance in the district attorney’s office as deliberations appeared to falter.



In a published opinion, a three-judge panel found that Ricky and Katrina Lanier may have been denied a fair trial on charges of falsely representing themselves as eligible for contracts earmarked for disadvantaged businesses and veterans.



The appellate court vacated the convictions and told...

