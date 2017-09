Judge Scolds Getty, Ex-VP Over Trade Secrets Deposition Row

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge Thursday chastised Getty Images Inc. and a former executive it accuses of giving trade secrets to a rival for a “breakdown in civility” following her July deposition, ordering her to sit for another on findings she dodged Getty’s questions during their last go-round.



U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones found Roxanne Motamedi was less than forthcoming in a deposition in which Getty claims she denied remembering or knowing the answer to a question 971 times, though he declined — for now —...

To view the full article, register now.