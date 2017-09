Actress Urges Revival Of $55M Injury Suit Against Lionsgate

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Former “Boardwalk Empire” actress Paz de la Huerta’s attorney urged a California appeals court Thursday to revive her $55 million suit alleging Lionsgate had an ambulance hit her during the filming of horror movie “Nurse 3D,” arguing the collision was intentional and thus exempted from workers' compensation law.



During oral arguments in downtown Los Angeles, Aaron G. Filler of Tensor Law PC, representing De la Huerta, urged a three-judge panel to revive his client’s suit, which alleges Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. breached its contracts with the...

