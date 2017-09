Feds Want Shkreli's Bail Revoked Over Clinton 'Threat'

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors on Thursday asked a Brooklyn federal judge to revoke Martin Shkreli’s bail in the wake of his conviction for securities fraud, saying the controversial former pharmaceutical executive’s bizarre threat to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other behavior represent a risk to the public.



In a motion filed Thursday night, prosecutors cited a Monday Facebook post from Martin Shkreli in which he urged his followers to try and obtain pieces of Hillary Clinton's hair while she is on her upcoming book tour. (AP) In a...

To view the full article, register now.