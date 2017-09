Ill. Chinese Buffets Must Pay Back Wages To Mexican Workers

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Two Chinese buffet restaurants and an employment agency that paid Mexicans as little as $3.50 an hour to work in Chicagoland restaurants have been ordered by an Illinois federal judge to pay $308,500 in fines and back wages to resolve a discrimination suit alleging the businesses mistreated workers, many of whom are unauthorized immigrants.



U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee in three separate consent decrees on Tuesday ordered Hibachi Sushi Buffet in Cicero, Hibachi Grill Buffet in Elk Grove Village and Jiao's Employment Agency in Chicago’s...

