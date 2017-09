Sens. Aim To Shield Exchange Visas From Any Trump Cuts

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Senate Appropriations Committee voted Thursday to make the White House seek public comment before slashing the number of J-1 visas for a privately funded cultural exchange program, which the committee said offers diplomatic and national security benefits along with positive economic impact.



The approved language for the amendment, adopted amid reports the Trump administration is considering major visa reductions, requires a formal rule-making process and public comment period before modifying the Exchange Visitor Program, which facilitates summer work travel, internships, training, camp counselors, and au...

