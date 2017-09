NASA Supplier Denied Sanctions In Trade Secret Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (September 8, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday denied Advanced Fluid Systems Inc.'s request for sanctions against a former employee accused of stealing its designs and contracts for hydraulic systems at a NASA-run rocket launch facility, giving him a last chance to destroy electronic copies of documents containing proprietary information.



Following a hearing in Harrisburg on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner ruled that defendant Kevin Huber and his current company Integrated Systems & Machinery LLC, known as Insysma, will not be punished for holding onto any documents...

