Equifax Data Breach Highlights Regulatory Shortfall
While the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has authority to police violations of consumer protection laws by consumer credit bureaus and the Federal Trade Commission plays a role as well, responsibility over monitoring cybersecurity protections at such firms remains unclear, experts say.
And the company's heavily criticized public response to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login