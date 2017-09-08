Analysis

Equifax Data Breach Highlights Regulatory Shortfall

By Evan Weinberger

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Equifax's Thursday announcement that a security breach put the names, Social Security numbers, addresses and other personal data belonging to roughly 143 million consumers at risk highlighted gaps in U.S. regulations for the consumer credit reporting industry.

While the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has authority to police violations of consumer protection laws by consumer credit bureaus and the Federal Trade Commission plays a role as well, responsibility over monitoring cybersecurity protections at such firms remains unclear, experts say.

And the company's heavily criticized public response to...
