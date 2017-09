NY Restaurateur Gets 5 Years For $12M Investor Fraud

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest hit Hamlet Peralta, the liquor entrepreneur and Harlem, New York, restaurant owner caught in a $12 million investor fraud along with noted government informant Jona Rechnitz, with a five-year prison sentence Friday that came in near the top of an agreed-upon range.



Judge Forrest, who repeatedly refused to grant bail to Peralta after his April 2016 arrest for using investor dollars to renovate his Hudson River Cafe, once said to have been a favored NYPD hangout, and to repay earlier...

